Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by six

The state of Wyoming announced six additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There have now been 740 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The announcement continues the trend of more Wyomingites dying from the virus than earlier this spring.

From April 1 through May 24, the state never announced more than three new deaths in a single week. Since then, the state has announced five or more deaths in every week but one. Still, the numbers are far below the state's peak in the early winter, when it was recording more than 50 virus deaths per week.

Five of the six new deaths occurred in June, and one happened in May. They include an Albany County woman, an Albany County man, a Big Horn County man, a Fremont County man, a Laramie County man and a Platte County woman. They were all hospitalized — two in another state. All but one had health conditions that put them at a higher risk of suffering the worst effects of COVID-19.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.