Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by six

The state of Wyoming announced six additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There have now been 740 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The announcement continues the trend of more Wyomingites dying from the virus than earlier this spring.
From April 1 through May 24, the state never announced more than three new deaths in a single week. Since then, the state has announced five or more deaths in every week but one. Still, the numbers are far below the state's peak in the early winter, when it was recording more than 50 virus deaths per week.
Five of the six new deaths occurred in June, and one happened in May. They include an Albany County woman, an Albany County man, a Big Horn County man, a Fremont County man, a Laramie County man and a Platte County woman. They were all hospitalized — two in another state. All but one had health conditions that put them at a higher risk of suffering the worst effects of COVID-19.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Deaths dramatically declined in the state after a peak over the winter, with weekly numbers remaining in the single digits since early March. Recently, however, the number of deaths have begun to tick upward. On June 22, the state's 10-day average in newly announced deaths surpassed one per day for the first time since March. It is currently at 1.5 per day, the highest since March 11.
COVID-19 infections, too, have plummeted since the winter surge. But hospitalizations gradually rose over the past few months as unvaccinated residents developed severe illness from the virus.
With vaccines widely available to nearly anyone who wants one, state and federal authorities have eased most pandemic restrictions. Wyoming's vaccination rate however trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the third-lowest proportion of those who've received at least one shot, according to the New York Times.
Nearly 34% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 39% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.