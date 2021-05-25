Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by six

After reporting fewer than four deaths a week since early April, the state reported Tuesday that six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19. It's the most deaths reported in a day since March 9.
The new deaths bring the number of deaths announced in May to 12. In April, the state announced seven new COVID-19 deaths.
There have now been 719 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Each of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred this month.
Of the six residents who died from their infections this month, three were Albany County residents, two were from Natrona County, and one resided in Big Horn County.
All were hospitalized prior to their deaths, and all had underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Deaths have declined in the state since peaking in the fall. The number reported each week has been in the single digits since mid-February. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
Though cases have fallen, hospitalizations are also beginning to slowly increase. Close to 60 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide Monday, the most since late January.
With vaccines widely available to nearly anyone who wants one, state and federal authorities have eased most mask restrictions. Wyoming's vaccination rate however trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the seventh lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the fourth-lowest proportion of those who've received at least one shot.
Nearly 29% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 197,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.