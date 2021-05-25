Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by six

After reporting fewer than four deaths a week since early April, the state reported Tuesday that six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19. It's the most deaths reported in a day since March 9.

The new deaths bring the number of deaths announced in May to 12. In April, the state announced seven new COVID-19 deaths.

There have now been 719 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Each of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred this month.

Of the six residents who died from their infections this month, three were Albany County residents, two were from Natrona County, and one resided in Big Horn County.

All were hospitalized prior to their deaths, and all had underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.