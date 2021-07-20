Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by six

Six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the state department of health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 766 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Nineteen deaths have been reported in July so far.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
One of the newly reported deaths occurred in June, the other five occurred this month. Five of the six had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.
The deceased include residents of Laramie, Sweetwater, Converse and Albany counties.
Deaths have significantly declined in the state with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, have plummeted since the winter surge. But hospitalizations are starting to tick upward again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus.
Nearly 70 virus patients were hospitalized statewide Tuesday.
With vaccines widely available to nearly anyone who wants one, state and federal authorities have eased most pandemic restrictions. Wyoming's vaccination rate however trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of both fully vaccinated residents and those who've received at least one shot.
More than 32% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and roughly 216,400 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.