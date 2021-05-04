Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by three

Another three Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
With the latest deaths, there have now been 710 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Two of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in April; one occurred in March.
The deaths included an older adult Albany County man who resided in an out-of-state long-term care facility, an adult Sweetwater County man, and an older Uinta County woman who was a long-term care resident and was hospitalized prior to her death. All three had underlying health conditions.
It's the most deaths announced in a single day in Wyoming since March. Still, deaths have been declining in the state. Since late February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than five deaths per week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early in winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
The death toll and hospitalizations soared through November, leading more than half of Wyoming’s counties to implement face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. COVID-19 cases plummeted after those orders went into effect and hospital capacity has fallen to pre-surge levels. (Although, hospitalizations numbers rose Monday to the highest point since mid-February.)
The mask order has now been lifted. Restrictions on restaurants, theaters, bars and gyms are also gone.
The only remaining restrictions are on educational institutions and large indoor gatherings.
Health officials warn residents should still mask and socially distance but that this spring is much more hopeful than last.
The next hurdle, officials say, is getting shots in arms. Wyoming is near the bottom in the U.S. for the proportion of residents who've had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Roughly 34% of Wyomingites have had at least one shot. Just three states have lower rates, according to an analysis from the New York Times.
Nearly 28% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 183,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.