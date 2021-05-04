Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by three

Another three Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 710 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Two of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in April; one occurred in March.

The deaths included an older adult Albany County man who resided in an out-of-state long-term care facility, an adult Sweetwater County man, and an older Uinta County woman who was a long-term care resident and was hospitalized prior to her death. All three had underlying health conditions.