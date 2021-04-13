Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by two

Another two Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 703 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

One death reported Tuesday occurred in January, the other late last month. Both were Laramie County men who had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. One man had health conditions increasing his risk for severe illness from the virus.

Deaths are declining in the state. Since mid-February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than 10 deaths per week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.