Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by two

Another two Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 707 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Both deaths reported Tuesday occurred earlier this month.

One of the people who died was an older Goshen County man. The other was a Fremont County man who had underlying health conditions. Both men were hospitalized prior to their deaths.

Deaths are declining in the state. Since mid-February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than 10 deaths per week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from this fall and winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.