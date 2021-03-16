Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll slows

Two more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
It is the fewest number of deaths announced at a single time in Wyoming since October. The state typically announces new deaths every Tuesday.
With the latest deaths, there have now been 693 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
One death occurred in February, the other in March. The deaths included a resident from Big Horn County and a resident from Sheridan County.
Both had health conditions making them more vulnerable to COVID-19. The Sheridan County case was a resident of a long-term care facility.
Deaths are declining in the state. Since mid-February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than 10 deaths a week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths a week.
The death toll and hospitalizations soared through November, leading more than half of Wyoming’s counties to implement face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. COVID-19 cases have plummeted since those orders went into effect and hospital capacity has fallen to pre-surge levels. The mask order has now been lifted, starting today.
Restrictions on restaurants, theaters, bars and gyms are also gone.
Health officials warn residents should still mask and social distance, but that this March is much more hopeful than the last.
Nearly 12% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 113,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. President Joe Biden has said he believes all U.S. residents who want a vaccine will have access by the end of May.