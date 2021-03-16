Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll slows

Two more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

It is the fewest number of deaths announced at a single time in Wyoming since October. The state typically announces new deaths every Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 693 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

One death occurred in February, the other in March. The deaths included a resident from Big Horn County and a resident from Sheridan County.

Both had health conditions making them more vulnerable to COVID-19. The Sheridan County case was a resident of a long-term care facility.