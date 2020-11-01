Wyoming's COVID-19 surge shows no sign of slowing

It took four months for Wyoming to record 2,000 cases of coronavirus. The state identified more than that in just the past week, Wyoming Department of Health figures show.

Wyoming's surge, which began in mid-September, continues to gain steam. The state last week set a dizzying number of highs, sometimes eclipsing records only days after setting them.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Wyoming set single-day records for confirmed (387) and total (436) cases. On Friday, it shattered both marks, with 431 confirmed cases and 521 total cases. (Total cases factor in probable as well as confirmed infections.)

Wyoming has one of the highest average daily rates of new cases in the nation over the past seven days, according to the New York Times count. Wyoming trails only five states, including neighboring Montana and South Dakota.

The state also set new all-time highs for hospitalizations. On Friday, Wyoming hospitals were treating 120 COVID-19 patients. Six weeks ago, that number hovered in the teens.