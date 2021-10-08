Wyoming's largest hospital reports zero open ICU beds Friday as unvaccinated put pressure on medical facilities statewide

The state’s largest hospital Friday morning had zero available intensive care unit beds. Not all of those patients were being treated for COVID-19, but high numbers of virus hospitalizations have put a strain on Wyoming Medical Center.

There were 213 virus patients hospitalized statewide Friday. More than 20% of those patients — 48 people — were being cared for at the Casper facility.

Friday morning, that facility had admitted 171 total patients, which includes illnesses outside of COVID-19. It has hovered around 170 patients for the past several weeks, spokesperson Mandy Cepeda said. That is the largest sustained patient total she has seen in her near decade at the facility, she added.

Casper’s hospital is licensed for about 217 beds, Cepeda said, but estimated there are between 175-180 inpatient beds currently. With 171 people hospitalized at that facility Friday morning, there were at most fewer than 10 inpatient beds open across the entire facility — for COVID-19 patients or otherwise.

Of the 24 ventilators the hospital reportedly has, six were available Friday.

Wyoming Medical Center is not the only hospital feeling the squeeze from COVID-19.