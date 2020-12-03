Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: A look at the availability of ICU beds

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Active cases: 6,623 (7,709 including probable cases)
- Hospitalized patients: 239 (not yet updated from Tuesday)
- Deaths: 230 (15 announced this week, 15 announced this month)
- Total cases: 34,507 (29,966 confirmed, 4,541 probable)
- Total recoveries: 26,568 (23,113 confirmed, 3,455 probable)
How many ICU beds are open?
8:30 a.m.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming remains very high. On Tuesday, there were 234 -- the third highest mark since the pandemic began.
What about ICU beds in particular? There were 124 ICU beds in Wyoming as of Wednesday, according to figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health. Of those, 47 were open. And the number of available beds has been gradually falling this autumn. On Nov. 1, for example, 71 beds were open.
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
