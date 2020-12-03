 Skip to main content
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: A look at the availability of ICU beds
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: A look at the availability of ICU beds

ICU

Nurse Lindsey LeVeck adjusts intravenous tubing on a tower placed outside a room of a COVID-19 patient at the ICU at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on Friday. The hospital has resumed offering elective procedures that were previously halted because of the pandemic.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Active cases: 6,623 (7,709 including probable cases)
  • Hospitalized patients: 239 (not yet updated from Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 230 (15 announced this week, 15 announced this month) 
  • Total cases: 34,507 (29,966 confirmed, 4,541 probable)
  • Total recoveries: 26,568 (23,113 confirmed, 3,455 probable)

Latest updates:

How many ICU beds are open?

8:30 a.m. 

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming remains very high. On Tuesday, there were 234 -- the third highest mark since the pandemic began. 

What about ICU beds in particular? There were 124 ICU beds in Wyoming as of Wednesday, according to figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health. Of those, 47 were open. And the number of available beds has been gradually falling this autumn. On Nov. 1, for example, 71 beds were open.

Two of 19 ICU beds were available at Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital. Campbell County Memorial Hospital had no available beds, according to the health department figures. Hospitals in Rawlins and Lander each had one open ICU bed.
 

