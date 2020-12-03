Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: A look at the availability of ICU beds

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Active cases: 6,623 (7,709 including probable cases)

6,623 (7,709 including probable cases) Hospitalized patients: 239 (not yet updated from Tuesday)

239 (not yet updated from Tuesday) Deaths: 230 (15 announced this week, 15 announced this month)

230 (15 announced this week, 15 announced this month) Total cases: 34,507 (29,966 confirmed, 4,541 probable)

34,507 (29,966 confirmed, 4,541 probable) Total recoveries: 26,568 (23,113 confirmed, 3,455 probable)

Latest updates:

8:30 a.m.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming remains very high. On Tuesday, there were 234 -- the third highest mark since the pandemic began.