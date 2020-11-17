Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Another record high for hospitalizations

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Total cases: 23,193 (19,885 confirmed, 3,308 probable)
- Active cases: 8,671 (10,145 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 144 (17 announced Saturday)
- Fully recovered patients: 12,902 (11,070 confirmed, 1,832 probable)
Hospitalizations
- 204 on Tuesday (Up 13 from Monday)
- No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Evanston Regional Hospital or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Hospitalizations hit a new high
1:49 p.m.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming dropped by 13 on Sunday, the first time in more than a week that Wyoming didn't set a new high. But the decline didn't last long.
On Tuesday, the state recorded 204 hospitalizations, an all-time high, according to figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health. Those same figures show four hospitals -- Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Evanston Regional Hospital or SageWest in Lander -- were out of ICU beds.
The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care put out a statement on Tuesday saying they were getting overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients and were seeing in excess of 100 of them daily.
The same statement indicated that the ICU beds at Lander's hospital were full and the availability of regular beds was limited.
Wyoming reduces football, basketball attendance amid pandemic
12:54 p.m.
Attendance at the rest of the University of Wyoming's home football games is being reduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, the school, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, allowed a maximum of 7,000 fans to attend games at War Memorial Stadium this season. That number has been reduced to 5,000 fans, or roughly 17% of the stadium's 29,181-seat capacity.
Latest stories
Feeling sick? Here are some local resources.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.