Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Another record high for hospitalizations

The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care put out a statement on Tuesday saying they were getting overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients and were seeing in excess of 100 of them daily.

The same statement indicated that the ICU beds at Lander's hospital were full and the availability of regular beds was limited.

Wyoming reduces football, basketball attendance amid pandemic

12:54 p.m.

Attendance at the rest of the University of Wyoming's home football games is being reduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the school, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, allowed a maximum of 7,000 fans to attend games at War Memorial Stadium this season. That number has been reduced to 5,000 fans, or roughly 17% of the stadium's 29,181-seat capacity.

