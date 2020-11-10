Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Cases at Wyoming corrections facilities

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Hospitalizations
- 172 (as of Monday) up from 161 on Sunday
- 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
- No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, SageWest in Lander and Washakie Medical Center, according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces new cases, testing in facilities
11:45 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections Monday provided an update on COVID-19 in state penal facilities. The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington has had 13 inmates and 29 staff members test positive for the virus. So far, six of those residents and 22 of those staff members have recovered.
Support Local Journalism
The Riverton Wyoming Honor Farm reported 46 inmates and 11 staff members have tested positive. So far 12 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle has had 141 inmates and 21 staff test positive. As of Monday, 61 inmates and seven staff members have recovered.
The Department of Corrections will also be conducting "100% surveillance testing" at the three sites listed above, as well as the Wyoming Women's Center. The Wyoming State Penitentiary will undergo 20% surveillance testing to sample the building's population for infections.
Latest stories:
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.