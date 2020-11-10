Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Cases at Wyoming corrections facilities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Riverton Wyoming Honor Farm reported 46 inmates and 11 staff members have tested positive. So far 12 inmates and four staff members have recovered.

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle has had 141 inmates and 21 staff test positive. As of Monday, 61 inmates and seven staff members have recovered.

The Department of Corrections will also be conducting "100% surveillance testing" at the three sites listed above, as well as the Wyoming Women's Center. The Wyoming State Penitentiary will undergo 20% surveillance testing to sample the building's population for infections.

