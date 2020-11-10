 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Cases at Wyoming corrections facilities
View Comments
top story

Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Cases at Wyoming corrections facilities

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution

A cell block sits ready for inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington prior to the facility’s opening in early 2010. 

 File,, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 18,010
  • Active cases: 6,061 (7,197 including probable cases)
  • Deaths: 114
  • Fully recovered patients: 9,136 (10,696 including probable cases)

Hospitalizations

  • 172 (as of Monday) up from 161 on Sunday
  • 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
  • No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, SageWest in Lander and Washakie Medical Center, according to state-compiled data.

Latest updates:

Wyoming Department of Corrections announces new cases, testing in facilities

11:45 a.m.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections Monday provided an update on COVID-19 in state penal facilities. The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington has had 13 inmates and 29 staff members test positive for the virus. So far, six of those residents and 22 of those staff members have recovered. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Riverton Wyoming Honor Farm reported 46 inmates and 11 staff members have tested positive. So far 12 inmates and four staff members have recovered. 

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle has had 141 inmates and 21 staff test positive. As of Monday, 61 inmates and seven staff members have recovered. 

The Department of Corrections will also be conducting "100% surveillance testing" at the three sites listed above, as well as the Wyoming Women's Center. The Wyoming State Penitentiary will undergo 20% surveillance testing to sample the building's population for infections. 

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

 

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News