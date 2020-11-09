Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Cases in the UW residence hall

COVID-19 cases at Wyoming's sole four-year university have continued to climb along with cases in Albany County and statewide. As of Monday morning, UW reported 383 active virus cases, representing nearly 40% of confirmed active cases in Albany County.

Casper private school moves to virtual classes

2:05 p.m.

St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School will move to virtual classes beginning Tuesday due to the COVID-19 surge in Natrona County, the school announced Monday.

The school closed its building Monday based on advice from its administration, parish priests and school board president, the institution said in a press release. That closure will remain in effect through Thanksgiving weekend, with the aim of reopening in-person learning on Nov. 30, the Monday after.

The school went 10 weeks without a cases among students or staff, according to the release. However, an unspecified number of cases were detected during the 11th week.