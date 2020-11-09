Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Cases in the UW residence hall

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Hospitalizations
- 172, up from 161 on Sunday
- 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
- No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, SageWest in Lander and Washakie Medical Center, according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Four COVID-19 cases reported in University of Wyoming residence hall
4:15 p.m.
Four students residing in Orr Hall at the University of Wyoming have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday. Residents on the third floor of that building are being asked to shelter in place, while the students who tested positive will be isolated. Students who have not been in close contact with the positive cases are still able to attend class in-person, work and religious activities.
COVID-19 cases at Wyoming's sole four-year university have continued to climb along with cases in Albany County and statewide. As of Monday morning, UW reported 383 active virus cases, representing nearly 40% of confirmed active cases in Albany County.
Casper private school moves to virtual classes
2:05 p.m.
St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School will move to virtual classes beginning Tuesday due to the COVID-19 surge in Natrona County, the school announced Monday.
The school closed its building Monday based on advice from its administration, parish priests and school board president, the institution said in a press release. That closure will remain in effect through Thanksgiving weekend, with the aim of reopening in-person learning on Nov. 30, the Monday after.
The school went 10 weeks without a cases among students or staff, according to the release. However, an unspecified number of cases were detected during the 11th week.
"Considering the significant COVID-19 surge in Natrona County, and the subsequent stress placed on our local hospital and its health care providers, it is in the best interest of the SAS school community, as well as the Natrona County community at large, to make a temporary transition to online formatting," the press release states.
Wyoming's poor ranking nationally
11:28 a.m.
For much of the pandemic, Wyoming ranked near the bottom of the country for its rate of new cases and deaths. That's no longer the case.
The state now ranks sixth nationally both in new cases per 100,000 residents and new deaths per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to New York Times data.
As a group, Mountain West states are faring poorly. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Utah also have some of the nation's highest per-capita rates of new cases.
Hospitalizations hit all-time high -- again
11:15 a.m.
There are now 172 coronavirus patients receiving treatments at Wyoming Hospitals, according to the latest Wyoming Health Department information. That's a new all-time high.
Wyoming has set record highs for hospitalizations on four consecutive days. On Friday, 147 hospitalizations were reported. The number increased to 148 on Saturday and 161 on Sunday.
The state's hospitals have added about a dozen combined ICU beds in the face of the state's COVID-19 surge. As of Monday, 59 of the state's 133 ICU beds were open.
