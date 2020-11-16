Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Casper transportation service to require masks

Starting on Nov. 6, Wyoming set all-time highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations on nine consecutive days, peaking on Saturday with 202 patients. On Sunday, that number finally fell, with the state recording 189 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health.

Still, even with the 13-patient drop, Sunday was the third worst day for hospitalizations since the pandemic began here in March. And with last week's record-setting COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations are almost certain to continue rising.

On Monday, they did exactly that -- albeit only slightly. As of midday, there were 191 coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals.

Closures continue

8:59 a.m.

Albany County has been one of the hardest hit by the surge. Last week, the city of Laramie opted to close its buildings to the public. On Saturday, the Albany County Sheriff's Office announced it would follow suit beginning Tuesday.

Latest stories:

Feeling sick? Here are some local resources.