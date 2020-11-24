Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: COVID case temporarily closes governor's office

"If we close the schools, we fear we would have an increase in cases,” said Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said. “We would see an increase in what is going on in the community, it would really severely damage our workforce."

The school district Friday reported 921 students and 151 staff were quarantined over the previous two weeks from exposures to positive cases. Jennings said Monday 154 staff were quarantined and 112 students were on a remote learning plan.