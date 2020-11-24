Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: COVID case temporarily closes governor's office

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Active cases: 10,280 (11,777 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 224 (up five from Friday)
Deaths: 202 (26 this week, 115 this month)
Total cases: 29,431 (25,560 confirmed, 3,871 probable)
Total recoveries: 17,452 (15,078 confirmed, 2,374 probable)
Latest updates:
Governor's office closes due to COVID-19
11:16 a.m.
Wyoming's governor's office closed Tuesday for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the governor's office said staff members who are close contacts of the person who tested positive have been notified. Gov. Mark Gordon will not be required to quarantine, but he is working remotely "out of an abundance of caution.'
The office is expected to reopen Wednesday.
Health officials don't recommend closing schools to combat COVID-19 surge
10:20 a.m.
Natrona County School District should keep schools open amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials told the school board during a meeting Monday.
"If we close the schools, we fear we would have an increase in cases,” said Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said. “We would see an increase in what is going on in the community, it would really severely damage our workforce."
The school district Friday reported 921 students and 151 staff were quarantined over the previous two weeks from exposures to positive cases. Jennings said Monday 154 staff were quarantined and 112 students were on a remote learning plan.
It's the quarantines that are putting stress on the system, Superintendent Mike Jennings said in a press conference Thursday.
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
