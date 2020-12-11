Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: DFS program runs out of CARES Act relief

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Active cases: 3,325 (4,103 including probable cases)
- Hospitalized patients: 207 (up one from Wednesday)
- Deaths: 299 (42 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
- Total cases: 38,223 (33,203 confirmed, 5,020 probable)
- Total recoveries: 33,891 (29,579 confirmed, 4,312 probable)
- Total tests: 437,060 (181,865 people have been tested)
Latest updates:
DFS program has spent all its CARES Act money
12:45 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Family Services announced Thursday that it had spent all its available CARES Act funds.
On Oct. 1, the department began allocating the federal relief to support families who were struggling with child care expenses due to the pandemic.
The program has ended, the department said in a news release.
Changes coming to Vital Statistics Services
11:15 a.m.
Vital Statistics Services is upgrading key systems which will change how users access the Wyoming vital records registration process.
Users include county clerk employees and hospital personnel, who have traditionally filed information like marriage certificates, details about birth and death certificates.
“We have plans to update our system security, streamline password management and enhance interoperability with other systems,” Beaudoin said. “It’s all meant to improve services. Eventually we hope to offer online ordering of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to for residents and others who need those records of Wyoming events.”
UW survey says 3 out of 4 Wyomingites are wearing masks
11 a.m.
According to a survey by the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center, support for mask usage has continued to grow.
Although a statewide mask ordinance was implemented two days ago, a majority of survey respondents said they had already been wearing masks at indoor public places over the past two weeks.
