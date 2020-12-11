 Skip to main content
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: DFS program runs out of CARES Act relief
Certified Nursing Assistant Kaitlyn Jones inputs patient information into a computer on Oct. 9 at the neurological unit of Wyoming Medical Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Active cases: 3,325 (4,103 including probable cases)
  • Hospitalized patients: 207 (up one from Wednesday)
  • Deaths: 299 (42 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
  • Total cases: 38,223 (33,203 confirmed, 5,020 probable)
  • Total recoveries: 33,891 (29,579 confirmed, 4,312 probable)
  • Total tests: 437,060 (181,865 people have been tested)

Latest updates:

DFS program has spent all its CARES Act money

12:45 p.m. 

The Wyoming Department of Family Services announced Thursday that it had spent all its available CARES Act funds.

On Oct. 1, the department began allocating the federal relief to support families who were struggling with child care expenses due to the pandemic.

The program has ended, the department said in a news release.

Changes coming to Vital Statistics Services

11:15 a.m.

Vital Statistics Services is upgrading key systems which will change how users access the Wyoming vital records registration process.

Users include county clerk employees and hospital personnel, who have traditionally filed information like marriage certificates, details about birth and death certificates.

According to Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar with the Wyoming Department of Health, the upgrade will be fundamental to future improvements of the state's vital records system.

“We have plans to update our system security, streamline password management and enhance interoperability with other systems,” Beaudoin said. “It’s all meant to improve services. Eventually we hope to offer online ordering of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to for residents and others who need those records of Wyoming events.”

UW survey says 3 out of 4 Wyomingites are wearing masks

11 a.m.

According to a survey by the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center, support for mask usage has continued to grow

Although a statewide mask ordinance was implemented two days ago, a majority of survey respondents said they had already been wearing masks at indoor public places over the past two weeks. 

While the survey was conducted two days before the statewide ruling went into effect, numerous counties had passed their own mask ordinance. The number of respondents who said they always wore a mask grew by 11.3%, while the number who responded "often" fell by 4.5%. 
 

Latest stories

