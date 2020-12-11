Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: DFS program runs out of CARES Act relief

11:15 a.m.

Vital Statistics Services is upgrading key systems which will change how users access the Wyoming vital records registration process.

Users include county clerk employees and hospital personnel, who have traditionally filed information like marriage certificates, details about birth and death certificates.

According to Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar with the Wyoming Department of Health, the upgrade will be fundamental to future improvements of the state's vital records system.



“We have plans to update our system security, streamline password management and enhance interoperability with other systems,” Beaudoin said. “It’s all meant to improve services. Eventually we hope to offer online ordering of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to for residents and others who need those records of Wyoming events.”