Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Glenrock school district seeking subs

The numbers:
- Total cases: 26,167 (22,489 confirmed, 12,817 probable)
- Active cases: 9,496 (11,089 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 176 (32 this week, 89 this month)
- Fully recovered patients: 14,904 (12,817 confirmed, 2,087 probable)
- Hospitalizations: 209 (down one from Wednesday)
Latest updates:
Looking for substitutes
1:48 p.m.
Converse County School District No. 2, which serves the town of Glenrock, needs more substitutes to keep its schools open amid the COVID-19 surge, the district wrote on its Facebook page. The problem is it doesn't have a deep enough pool of substitutes to cover the existing staff absences.
On Friday, the district said it was going to offer a class for potential substitutes to get the necessary hours in order to apply for a permit.
Other school districts have also acknowledged staffing challenges posed by the pandemic. On Thursday, Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings said the district's pool of subs was lower and that teachers and other staff were filling in for one another. However, he made it clear the district was working to remain open.
Northern Arapaho lose three more tribal members to COVID-19
8:34 a.m.
The Northern Arapaho have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. As of earlier this month, a majority of the virus deaths in Fremont County were tribal members. In one particularly heartbreaking example in April, the tribe lost four members in a single day -- including three from the same family.
On Thursday, the tribe announced that the latest three Fremont County deaths reported by the state were all Northern Arapaho members. They included two women and an older man who lived at a long-term care facility in Riverton.
"May our Creator bring comfort and peace to the friends and family members left behind, and may all of us recommit ourselves to slowing the spread of this terrible virus," Tribal Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said in a Facebook post. "Please – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and remember you’re safer at home. The life you save could be your own or that of a loved one.”
Spoonhunter himself was infected with COVID-19, the tribe announced earlier this month.
The state announced 21 deaths on Thursday -- the most in a single day since the pandemic began.
Latest stories
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
