Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Glenrock school district seeking subs

Other school districts have also acknowledged staffing challenges posed by the pandemic. On Thursday, Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings said the district's pool of subs was lower and that teachers and other staff were filling in for one another. However, he made it clear the district was working to remain open.

Northern Arapaho lose three more tribal members to COVID-19

8:34 a.m.

The Northern Arapaho have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. As of earlier this month, a majority of the virus deaths in Fremont County were tribal members. In one particularly heartbreaking example in April, the tribe lost four members in a single day -- including three from the same family.