Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Gordon set to address state on COVID-19 surge

The numbers:
- Total cases: 20,479 (17,442 confirmed, 3,037 probable)
- Active cases: 7,366 (8,767 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month)
- Fully recovered patients: 11,585 (9,949 confirmed, 1,636 probable)
Hospitalizations
- 192 (up 14 from Tuesday)
- 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
- No ICU beds available at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Governor to address state
8:59 a.m.
With cases and hospitalizations rising like never before, Gov. Mark Gordon is set to speak to the state about the COVID-19 pandemic during a Friday morning press conference. In addition to taking questions from reporters, the governor and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist are expected to announce the status of the state's health orders, which are set to expire soon. In the past, the state has typically extended the orders two weeks at a time.
Hospitalizations continue to rise
8:44 a.m.
Hospitalizations rose for the seventh consecutive day in Wyoming on Thursday. There are now 192 COVID-19 patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals, an increase of 14 from Tuesday alone.
For context, fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized on any given day prior to the surge in cases that began in mid-September.
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
