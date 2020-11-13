 Skip to main content
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Gordon set to address state on COVID-19 surge
Gov. Mark Gordon

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a press conference Wednesday, May 27, 2020, inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. Gov. Gordon, while joined by rodeo leadership across the state, announced the cancellation of the six largest rodeos in Wyoming due to COVID-19 concerns. 

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 20,479 (17,442 confirmed, 3,037 probable)
  • Active cases:  7,366 (8,767 including probable cases)
  • Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month
  • Fully recovered patients: 11,585 (9,949 confirmed, 1,636 probable)

Hospitalizations

  • 192 (up 14 from Tuesday)
  • 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
  • No ICU beds available at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.

Latest updates:

Governor to address state

8:59 a.m.

With cases and hospitalizations rising like never before, Gov. Mark Gordon is set to speak to the state about the COVID-19 pandemic during a Friday morning press conference. In addition to taking questions from reporters, the governor and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist are expected to announce the status of the state's health orders, which are set to expire soon. In the past, the state has typically extended the orders two weeks at a time.

Hospitalizations continue to rise

8:44 a.m.

Hospitalizations rose for the seventh consecutive day in Wyoming on Thursday. There are now 192 COVID-19 patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals, an increase of 14 from Tuesday alone. 

For context, fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized on any given day prior to the surge in cases that began in mid-September.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

 

 
