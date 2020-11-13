Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Gordon set to address state on COVID-19 surge

Governor to address state

8:59 a.m.

With cases and hospitalizations rising like never before, Gov. Mark Gordon is set to speak to the state about the COVID-19 pandemic during a Friday morning press conference. In addition to taking questions from reporters, the governor and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist are expected to announce the status of the state's health orders, which are set to expire soon. In the past, the state has typically extended the orders two weeks at a time.