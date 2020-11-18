Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations break another record

Another UW football game canceled

10:50 a.m.

The second consecutive University of Wyoming football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Cowboys will not play their scheduled game Thursday against Utah State because of "an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program," the Mountain West announced Wednesday.

The game will not be replayed. The Cowboys' game scheduled against Air Force last week was also canceled because of coronavirus problems within the academy.

Putting the surge in perspective

10:28 a.m.

How sharp is the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming? According to data tracked by the New York Times, if Wyoming was its own country, it would rank fourth globally for per capita new cases. And two of Wyoming's neighbors, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana, would rank second, fifth and Montana respectively.

Mask requirements go into effect around Wyoming.

9:55 a.m.