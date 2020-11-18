Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations break another record

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Total cases: 24,456 (21,047 confirmed, 3,406 probable)
- Active cases: 9,360 (10,891 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 155 (11 announced Tuesday)
- Fully recovered patients: 13,407 (11,532 confirmed, 1,875 probable)
Hospitalizations
- 210 on Tuesday (Up six from Monday)
- No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Another hospitalization record
12:38 p.m.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming continues to rise and break records. On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 210 hospitalizations -- a new high. That's six more than Tuesday, which was also a record.
The state's record of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been broken more than a dozen times in November. And the numbers dwarf where hospitalizations were at prior to the surge, when fewer than 20 patients were being treated on any given day.
Another UW football game canceled
10:50 a.m.
The second consecutive University of Wyoming football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Cowboys will not play their scheduled game Thursday against Utah State because of "an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program," the Mountain West announced Wednesday.
The game will not be replayed. The Cowboys' game scheduled against Air Force last week was also canceled because of coronavirus problems within the academy.
Putting the surge in perspective
10:28 a.m.
How sharp is the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming? According to data tracked by the New York Times, if Wyoming was its own country, it would rank fourth globally for per capita new cases. And two of Wyoming's neighbors, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana, would rank second, fifth and Montana respectively.
If states were countries, here's the global ranking of new cases per capita this past week:— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 18, 2020
1 North Dakota
2 South Dakota
3 Iowa
4 Wyoming
5 Nebraska
6 Wisconsin
7 Minnesota
8 Montana
9 Illinois
10 Montenegro
11 Kansas
12 Luxembourg
13 Utah
14 Indianahttps://t.co/ZqucXYl6sT pic.twitter.com/BOwq9vUY7Z
Mask requirements go into effect around Wyoming.
9:55 a.m.
On Tuesday, the state approved mask orders for nine Wyoming counties: Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Carbon, Goshen, Sublette and Hot Springs counties.
Several have now gone into effect, according to media reports in those communities. Goshen County's order went into effect Wednesday, as did orders in Sheridan, Park and Carbon counties. Sweetwater County's mask order went into effect on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rocket Miner.
When all of the orders go into effect, mask requirements will be active in a majority of Wyoming counties.
