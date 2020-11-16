Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations fall Sunday after topping 200 a day earlier

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Total cases: 22,484

22,484 Deaths: 144 (17 announced Saturday)

144 (17 announced Saturday) Fully recovered patients: 12,453

Hospitalizations

189 on Sunday (Down 13 from Saturday)

No ICU beds available at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.

Latest updates:

Hospitalizations finally fall

9:05 a.m.

Starting on Nov. 6, Wyoming set all-time highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations on nine consecutive days, peaking on Saturday with 202 patients. On Sunday, that number finally fell, with the state recording 189 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health.