Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations fall Sunday after topping 200 a day earlier

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Total cases: 22,484
- Deaths: 144 (17 announced Saturday)
- Fully recovered patients: 12,453
Hospitalizations
- 189 on Sunday (Down 13 from Saturday)
- No ICU beds available at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Hospitalizations finally fall
9:05 a.m.
Starting on Nov. 6, Wyoming set all-time highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations on nine consecutive days, peaking on Saturday with 202 patients. On Sunday, that number finally fell, with the state recording 189 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Still, even with the 13-patient drop, Sunday was the third worst day for hospitalizations since the pandemic began here in March. And with last week's record-setting COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations are almost certain to continue rising.
Closures continue
8:59 a.m.
Albany County has been one of the hardest hit by the surge. Last week, the city of Laramie opted to close its buildings to the public. On Saturday, the Albany County Sheriff's Office announced it would follow suit beginning Tuesday.
