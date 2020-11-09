Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations hit all-time high

The state now ranks sixth nationally both in new cases per 100,000 residents and new deaths per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to New York Times data.

As a group, Mountain West states are faring poorly. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Utah also have some of the nation's highest per-capita rates of new cases.

Hospitalizations hit all-time high -- again

11:15 a.m.

There are now 172 coronavirus patients receiving treatments at Wyoming Hospitals, according to the latest Wyoming Health Department information. That's a new all-time high.

Wyoming has set record highs for hospitalizations on four consecutive days. On Friday, 147 hospitalizations were reported. The number increased to 148 on Saturday and 161 on Sunday.

The state's hospitals have added about a dozen combined ICU beds in the face of the state's COVID-19 surge. As of Monday, 59 of the state's 133 ICU beds were open.

