 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations hit all-time high
View Comments
breaking featured

Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations hit all-time high

{{featured_button_text}}
WMC

Certified Nursing Assistant Kaitlyn Jones inputs patient information into a computer on Oct. 9 at the neurological unit of Wyoming Medical Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 17,310
  • Active cases: 5,764 (6,881 including probable cases)
  • Deaths: 114
  • Fully recovered patients: 8,813 (10,315 including probable cases)

Hospitalizations

  • 172, up from 161 on Sunday
  • 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
  • No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, SageWest in Lander and Washakie Medical Center, according to state-compiled data.

Latest updates:

 

 

Wyoming's poor ranking nationally

11:28 a.m.

For much of the pandemic, Wyoming ranked near the bottom of the country for its rate of new cases and deaths. That's no longer the case. 

The state now ranks sixth nationally both in new cases per 100,000 residents and new deaths per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to New York Times data. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a group, Mountain West states are faring poorly. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Utah also have some of the nation's highest per-capita rates of new cases.

Hospitalizations hit all-time high -- again

11:15 a.m.

There are now 172 coronavirus patients receiving treatments at Wyoming Hospitals, according to the latest Wyoming Health Department information. That's a new all-time high. 

Wyoming has set record highs for hospitalizations on four consecutive days. On Friday, 147 hospitalizations were reported. The number increased to 148 on Saturday and 161 on Sunday. 

The state's hospitals have added about a dozen combined ICU beds in the face of the state's COVID-19 surge. As of Monday, 59 of the state's 133 ICU beds were open.

Latest stories:

 Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

 

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News