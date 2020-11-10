Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Hospitalizations reach new high for fifth day in a row

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 178 Tuesday, the most of any point since the pandemic emerged. Virus hospitalizations in the state have surged since late September, with new highs set each of the last five days. A month ago, 52 people were hospitalized statewide, and in late September, that number had just surpassed 20 patients.

The Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, had 56 virus patients Tuesday. A month ago, there were 11. The exponential surge nearly confirms a prediction made by an official at that hospital last month, that the facility would soon surpass 60 COVID-19 patients at the facility.

At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 41 patients are hospitalized. A month ago there were six.

Health officials have warned that as hospitalizations rise, so will deaths, and that non-COVID-19 patients could soon struggle to access emergency care because hospital staff and space are stretched thin.

Mask requirement in Natrona County buildings approved

2:45 p.m.

Visitors to many Natrona County buildings will need to wear masks.

The county commission approved the requirement Tuesday following a brief discussion.

