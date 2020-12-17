Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Insurance giant says vaccines will be free

8 a.m.

After vaccines arrived on Monday, 10 Cheyenne health care workers became the first in the state to receive the 975 Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. On Wednesday morning a Casper-Fire EMS firefighter, Dane Andersen became the first person in Natrona County to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is proven 95% effective after two shots at preventing someone from developing symptoms from COVID-19. However, it may not prevent someone from asymptomatically carrying the virus and spreading it to others.

The vaccine requires two doses to reach its maximum efficacy and local health departments will track doses in the registry to ensure no one misses the second shot.

