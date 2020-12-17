 Skip to main content
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Insurance giant says vaccines will be free
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Insurance giant says vaccines will be free

COVID-19 Vaccine

Clinic nurse Kendall Coursen helps administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to firefighters who volunteered to be the first recipients in Natrona County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Active cases: 1,973 (2,524 including probable cases)
  • Hospitalized patients: 169 (not updated from Wednesday)
  • Deaths: 328 (seven announced this week, 113 announced this month)
  • Total cases: 40,310 (34,883 confirmed, 5,427 probable)
  • Total recoveries: 37,458 (32,582 confirmed, 4,876 probable)
  • Total tests: 457,816 (187,106 people have been tested)

Latest updates:

Insurance giant: Vaccines will be free of charge

2:30 p.m.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will offer COVID-19 vaccines free of charge under the federal CARES Act. All co-pays, deductibles and coinsurance will be waived.

“COVID-19 has affected all of our lives in some manner at this point, and the sooner Wyoming residents can access a safe and effective vaccine, the sooner we can begin to recover," said Diane Gore, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

All fully insured groups and individuals will see their cost-share waiver extended until March 31. The waiver includes medical treatment related to the diagnosis of COVID-19, according to a news release from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

UW will have a spring break

12:30 p.m.

University of Wyoming trustees on Wednesday approved President Ed Seidel's draft for a spring semester plan.

The plan includes a spring break. The university had previously canceled the break after students’ return to campus was stalled in September. 

Back in September, the university stopped in-person teaching after five students tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day. The spring semester will limit interactions between students and staff. Undergraduate students will be tested twice a week and staff and graduate once a week. 

Classes will resume Jan 21. and the first two days of classes will be held online.

Vaccinations rollout begins

8 a.m.

After vaccines arrived on Monday, 10 Cheyenne health care workers became the first in the state to receive the 975 Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. On Wednesday morning a Casper-Fire EMS firefighter, Dane Andersen became the first person in Natrona County to receive the vaccine. 

The vaccine is proven 95% effective after two shots at preventing someone from developing symptoms from COVID-19. However, it may not prevent someone from asymptomatically carrying the virus and spreading it to others. 

The vaccine requires two doses to reach its maximum efficacy and local health departments will track doses in the registry to ensure no one misses the second shot.

Today's stories: 

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

Feeling sick? Here are some local resources.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
