Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: More groups adding mask mandates

Natrona County School District implemented a similar requirement last week.

Hospitalizations finally fall, then rise again

9:05 a.m.

Starting on Nov. 6, Wyoming set all-time highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations on nine consecutive days, peaking on Saturday with 202 patients. On Sunday, that number finally fell, with the state recording 189 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health.

Still, even with the 13-patient drop, Sunday was the third worst day for hospitalizations since the pandemic began here in March. And with last week's record-setting COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations are almost certain to continue rising.

On Monday, they did exactly that -- albeit only slightly. As of midday, there were 191 coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals.

Closures continue

8:59 a.m.