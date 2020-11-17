Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Natrona County passes Laramie County for most cases since start of pandemic

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Total cases: 24,456 (21,047 confirmed, 3,406 probable)
- Active cases: 9,360 (10,891 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 155 (11 announced Tuesday)
- Fully recovered patients: 13,407 (11,532 confirmed, 1,875 probable)
Hospitalizations
- 204 on Tuesday (Up 13 from Monday)
- No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Evanston Regional Hospital or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Natrona County surpasses Laramie County for most cumulative cases
3:50 p.m.
With 221 new confirmed cases Tuesday, Natrona County surpassed Laramie County for the most cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic. Natrona County has now confirmed 2,946 cases over the course of the pandemic, 1,802 of which remain active — also the most in the state.
It is the first time Natrona County has led the state in cumulative cases. Fremont County led the state for much of the pandemic, though after the statewide surge began in mid-September, Albany County began to surge ahead before being passed by Laramie County. The home of Wyoming's Capitol currently has 2,919 cumulative confirmed cases.
Natrona and Laramie counties have surged past all other Wyoming counties in the last week; both have confirmed more than 1,000 cases over the past 10 days. Albany County, which has the third most confirmed cases since the pandemic's start, has reported nearly 500 fewer cumulative cases than Laramie County.
But they were far from the only counties to add cases Tuesday. The state set another new record with 1,260 total new cases, 1,162 of which were confirmed. The previous record of 1,232 total cases added in a day came on Nov. 10.
There are now more than 9,000 confirmed active cases in the state, another first.
Death count rises again
3:26 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced 11 more deaths on Tuesday. There have now been 68 deaths in November, the deadliest month since the pandemic emerged here in March. For comparison, the previous high for monthly deaths was 37 in October.
Since March, 155 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19. For comparison, last year was an above average year for highway deaths in Wyoming with 147.
Hospitalizations hit a new high
1:49 p.m.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming dropped by 13 on Sunday, the first time in more than a week that Wyoming didn't set a new high. But the decline didn't last long.
On Tuesday, the state recorded 204 hospitalizations, an all-time high, according to figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health. Those same figures show four hospitals -- Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Evanston Regional Hospital or SageWest in Lander -- were out of ICU beds.
The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care put out a statement on Tuesday saying they were getting overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients and were seeing in excess of 100 of them daily.
The same statement indicated that the ICU beds at Lander's hospital were full and the availability of regular beds was limited.
Wyoming reduces football, basketball attendance amid pandemic
12:54 p.m.
Attendance at the rest of the University of Wyoming's home football games is being reduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, the school, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, allowed a maximum of 7,000 fans to attend games at War Memorial Stadium this season. That number has been reduced to 5,000 fans, or roughly 17% of the stadium's 29,181-seat capacity.
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
