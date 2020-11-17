Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Natrona County passes Laramie County for most cases since start of pandemic

It is the first time Natrona County has led the state in cumulative cases. Fremont County led the state for much of the pandemic, though after the statewide surge began in mid-September, Albany County began to surge ahead before being passed by Laramie County. The home of Wyoming's Capitol currently has 2,919 cumulative confirmed cases.

Natrona and Laramie counties have surged past all other Wyoming counties in the last week; both have confirmed more than 1,000 cases over the past 10 days. Albany County, which has the third most confirmed cases since the pandemic's start, has reported nearly 500 fewer cumulative cases than Laramie County.

But they were far from the only counties to add cases Tuesday. The state set another new record with 1,260 total new cases, 1,162 of which were confirmed. The previous record of 1,232 total cases added in a day came on Nov. 10.

There are now more than 9,000 confirmed active cases in the state, another first.

Death count rises again

3:26 p.m.