Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: New mask orders go into effect around Wyoming
  • Updated
Two masks hang on a rearview mirror of a truck parked in the Walmart parking lot in Casper on July 20.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 24,456 (21,047 confirmed, 3,406 probable)
  • Active cases: 9,360 (10,891 including probable cases)
  • Deaths: 155 (11 announced Tuesday)
  • Fully recovered patients: 13,407 (11,532 confirmed, 1,875 probable)

Hospitalizations

  • 204 on Tuesday (Up 13 from Monday)
  • No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Evanston Regional Hospital or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.

Latest updates:

Putting the surge in perspective

10:28 a.m.

How sharp is the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming? According to data tracked by the New York Times, if Wyoming was its own country, it would rank fourth globally for per capita new cases. And two of Wyoming's neighbors, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana, would rank second, fifth and Montana respectively.

Mask requirements go into effect around Wyoming.

9:55 a.m.

On Tuesday, the state approved mask orders for nine Wyoming counties: Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Carbon, Goshen, Sublette and Hot Springs counties.

Several have now gone into effect, according to media reports in those communities. Goshen County's order went into effect Wednesday, as did orders in Sheridan, Park and Carbon counties. Sweetwater County's mask order went into effect on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rocket Miner.

When all of the orders go into effect, mask requirements will be active in a majority of Wyoming counties.

