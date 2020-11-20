 Skip to main content
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Northern Arapaho announces 3 more deaths
COVID Clinic

Sample swabs are collected at a drive through clinic in Arapahoe to be send off for COVID-19 testing April 24.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 26,167 (22,489 confirmed, 12,817 probable)
  • Active cases: 9,496 (11,089 including probable cases)
  • Deaths:  176 (32 this week, 89 this month)
  • Fully recovered patients: 14,904 (12,817 confirmed, 2,087 probable)
  • Hospitalizations: 209 (down one from Wednesday)

Latest updates:

Northern Arapaho lose three more tribal members to COVID-19

8:34 a.m.

The Northern Arapaho have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. As of earlier this month, a majority of the virus deaths in Fremont County were tribal members. In one particularly heartbreaking example in April, the tribe lost four members in a single day -- including three from the same family. 

On Thursday, the tribe announced that the latest three Fremont County deaths reported by the state were all Northern Arapaho members. They included two women and an older man who lived at a long-term care facility in Riverton.

"May our Creator bring comfort and peace to the friends and family members left behind, and may all of us recommit ourselves to slowing the spread of this terrible virus," Tribal Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said in a Facebook post. "Please – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and remember you’re safer at home. The life you save could be your own or that of a loved one.”

Spoonhunter himself was infected with COVID-19, the tribe announced earlier this month.

The state announced 21 deaths on Thursday -- the most in a single day since the pandemic began. 

