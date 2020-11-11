Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Petition calls for statewide mask requirement

Latest updates:

Petition for a statewide mask mandate

9:30 a.m.

A petition calling on Gov. Mark Gordon to enact a statewide mask requirement has been circulating online. As of Wednesday morning, there were just over 600 signatories.

"We hereby request that the state of Wyoming enact and enforce a mask mandate for Wyoming citizens in all public places. We also ask that county attorneys be prevented from circumventing the mandate by refusing to prosecute health order violations," the petition, hosted on Change.org, reads.

It continues, "We ask this to protect the health and safety of Wyoming citizens and to ensure the economy is less disrupted by forced closures due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantine."

Those who have signed the petition have commented that family or friends have suffered through and in some cases died from the virus.

One commenter said they work in health care and have seen the virus first-hand.