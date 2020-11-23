Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Putting hospitalizations in perspective

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Total cases: 28,169

28,169 Active cases: 11,186

11,186 Deaths: 176

Fully recovered patients: 16,807

16,807 Hospitalizations: 235

Latest updates:

More patients at taxed hospitals

8:47 a.m.

There was a day last week when hospitalizations finally fell in Wyoming. But the reprieve was short lived.

On Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 235 hospitalized patients statewide -- a new record in a month defined by all-time marks for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalizations fell slightly on Sunday to 232, but remain staggeringly high.