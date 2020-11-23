 Skip to main content
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Putting hospitalizations in perspective
Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Putting hospitalizations in perspective

COVID Prayer Circle

Members of the community gather Wednesday at Conwell Park across from Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for a prayer circle organized by Dallas Laird and Minister Fred Bruner. The Community Healing Project is intended to unite members of the community and protest the virus.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 28,169
  • Active cases: 11,186
  • Deaths: 176
  • Fully recovered patients: 16,807
  • Hospitalizations: 235

Latest updates:

More patients at taxed hospitals

8:47 a.m.

There was a day last week when hospitalizations finally fell in Wyoming. But the reprieve was short lived. 

On Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 235 hospitalized patients statewide -- a new record in a month defined by all-time marks for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalizations fell slightly on Sunday to 232, but remain staggeringly high.

How high? To put that number in perspective, exactly two months ago there were only 21 coronavirus patients being treated in all Wyoming hospitals. In other words, hospitalizations are now 10 times as high as they were back then. 

Consider that Wyoming Medical Center alone was treating 69 COVID-19 patients on Sunday -- more than three times the state's entire load two months ago. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 54.

To learn more about the toll that spike is having on health care provider, read this account from WMC doctors

