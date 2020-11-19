Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Some in law enforcement balk at enforcing mask mandates

"I do not believe this will be an issue for our Kemmerer residents," he wrote. "I have faith in all of you to do the right thing. It is going to take all of us as a community to slow the spread of this virus."

Similarly, Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg wrote to his citizens that it was not his agency's role to make sure that people comply with a mask mandate. Like Kahre, he said his officers would wear masks, and he asked people to respect the wishes of business owners who want masks to be worn in their stores.

Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle also issued a statement saying his agency would not cite or arrest anyone who fails to follow the orders. His statement, unlike those of Kahre and Romberg, did not say whether he would direct his own deputies to comply with the orders.

Northern Wyoming community colleges to go virtual

8:44 a.m.

The three campuses within the Northern Wyoming Community College District will move to virtual learning and remote operations starting Nov. 30, the first day back after the Thanksgiving break, the district announced Thursday morning. That includes Sheridan College, Gillette College and Sheridan College in Johnson County.