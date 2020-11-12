Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: State sets another hospitalization record

Latest updates:

Another hospitalization record

9:40 a.m.

Wyoming broke its record for hospitalized coronavirus patients for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, new Wyoming Department of Health figures show.

There were 183 COVID-19 patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals on Wednesday, up from 178 the day before.

Wyoming set a new all-time high for hospitalizations on Friday with 147. Since then, it's surpassed that mark on each subsequent day.Wyoming's national ranking

9:36 a.m.

Yesterday, Wyoming's surge in cases and deaths pushed the state even further up the list of national rankings.

However, following a abnormally low update in cases Wednesday — the state's update did not reflect a full 24-hour period because of the Veterans Day holiday — Wyoming has fallen back in the New York Times' numbers on Thursday.

Wyoming now ranks fifth among states in cases per capita over the past week and 16th among states in deaths per capita during that time.

Latest stories: