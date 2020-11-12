Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: State sets another hospitalization record

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Total cases: 19,242 (16,442 confirmed, 2,800 probable)
- Active cases: 6,793 (8,017 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month)
- Fully recovered patients: 11,098 (9,522 confirmed, 1,576 probable)
Hospitalizations
- 183, up from 178 on Tuesday
- 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
- No ICU beds available at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Another hospitalization record
9:40 a.m.
Wyoming broke its record for hospitalized coronavirus patients for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, new Wyoming Department of Health figures show.
There were 183 COVID-19 patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals on Wednesday, up from 178 the day before.
Wyoming set a new all-time high for hospitalizations on Friday with 147. Since then, it's surpassed that mark on each subsequent day.Wyoming's national ranking
9:36 a.m.
Yesterday, Wyoming's surge in cases and deaths pushed the state even further up the list of national rankings.
Wyoming is now fourth in the nation both in cases per capita and COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week, according to New York Times data. I believe that's the highest we've ever ranked in either category.— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) November 11, 2020
However, following a abnormally low update in cases Wednesday — the state's update did not reflect a full 24-hour period because of the Veterans Day holiday — Wyoming has fallen back in the New York Times' numbers on Thursday.
Wyoming now ranks fifth among states in cases per capita over the past week and 16th among states in deaths per capita during that time.
Latest stories:
