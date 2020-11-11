Wyoming's latest coronavirus news: Sublette County seeks local mask order

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Total cases: 19,242 (16,442 confirmed, 2,800 probable)
- Active cases: 6,793 (8,017 including probable cases)
- Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month)
- Fully recovered patients: 11,098 (9,522 confirmed, 1,576 probable)
Hospitalizations
- 178, up from 172 on Monday
- 17 of 19 ICU beds at Wyoming Medical Center are full
- No ICU beds available at Campbell County Memorial Hospital or SageWest in Lander according to state-compiled data.
Latest updates:
Sublette County seeks local mask order
2:15 p.m.
Sublette County is the fifth Wyoming jurisdiction to seek a local mask requirement for residents, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.
Health department spokesperson Kim Deti said the county had requested a local mask order, but details on the scope of that request were not immediately available. A call to Sublette County Health Officer Dr. Brendan Fitzsimmons was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The local order would need to be approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who has so far approved local requests on the Wind River Reservation, and in Teton, Laramie and Albany Counties.
Governor calls in additional help
10:40 a.m.
In light of the state's record-shattering growth in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Mark Gordon is using federal COVID-19 relief to bring in help for health care professionals in the state.
Temporary medical personnel will be available to help hospitals treat patients and alleviate the overwhelming workload carried by local doctors and nurses.
“We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing the imminent need for additional staffing around the state,” Eric Boley, president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said in a statement.
UW heading remote early
10:30 a.m.
All University of Wyoming classes will be held online starting Monday, as COVID-19 continues to grow both statewide and in Albany County.
The school's move to "Phase 4" comes a week earlier than expected. Students would not have been returning to Laramie after Thanksgiving break regardless.
Students are still expected to return to Laramie for the spring semester, though it will begin a week later than usual. There will be no spring break.
Petition for a statewide mask mandate
9:30 a.m.
A petition calling on Gov. Mark Gordon to enact a statewide mask requirement has been circulating online. As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 1,000 signatures.
"We hereby request that the state of Wyoming enact and enforce a mask mandate for Wyoming citizens in all public places. We also ask that county attorneys be prevented from circumventing the mandate by refusing to prosecute health order violations," the petition, hosted on Change.org, reads.
It continues, "We ask this to protect the health and safety of Wyoming citizens and to ensure the economy is less disrupted by forced closures due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantine."
Those who have signed the petition have commented that family or friends have suffered through and in some cases died from the virus.
One commenter said they work in health care and have seen the virus first-hand.
"As an urgent care nurse practitioner seeing Covid patients all day everyday....I know that the only hope we have is a state mask mandate," the person wrote.
Another wrote, "As a healthcare worker, I see the drain that covid is putting on our community. I fully believe that a mask mandate would help."
The governor has so far declined to expressly address a statewide mask requirement, instead saying more restrictive health orders should be handled by local officials who know their communities.
So far, four Wyoming jurisdictions have imposed their own local mask requirements: the Wind River Reservation, and Teton, Laramie and Albany Counties. Natrona County Commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution requiring masks in county-owned buildings, but stopped short of endorsing a county-wide mandate after a dysfunctional public meeting the prior week.
During that meeting, meant to discuss the county's response, health officials were shouted down by indignant residents who said a mask requirement infringed on their individual rights.
Mask requirements in Casper
9:13 a.m.
The Natrona County Commission on Tuesday passed a mask requirement in most county-owned buildings. In the case of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the resolution left the final decision in the hands of that agency. A sheriff's office spokesman confirmed this morning that masks are required in the sheriff's office.
Similarly, the Natrona County Library posted on social media on Wednesday morning that masks are required in the building.
Latest stories:
