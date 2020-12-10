Wyoming's statewide face mask order, explained

Who decides to make the requirement?

Dr. Alexia Harrist signed the order, but Harrist has said she doesn’t make the decisions alone. Gordon’s office is part of the process, as is the Wyoming attorney general’s office.

What gives her the authority to do that?

Title 35, Chapter 1 of Wyoming State Statute authorizes the Wyoming state health officer to take measures to protect public health, including issuing public health orders.

How does this affect the other mask orders in the state?

The statewide order supersedes any mask mandates already passed by Wyoming counties.

Can counties pass variances to this order?

If the county’s health officer and Harrist approves the request, individual counties can pass variances to the statewide order. Those variances can be either less or more restrictive than the state’s order. Harrist can also consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Have more questions about the mask mandate? Email us at editors@trib.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Morgan Hughes Health and education reporter Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019. Follow Morgan Hughes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today