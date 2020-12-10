Wyoming's statewide face mask order, explained

A face mask requirement for public places went into effect in all of Wyoming on Wednesday. It comes after a majority of Wyoming counties had passed mask orders of their own.
In fact, the state’s new mask mandate, which Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday, matches the one that Natrona County passed last month.
The rules come in response to a fall season in which the prevalence of COVID-19 soared throughout the state, leading to record numbers of hospitalized coronavirus patients and hundreds of deaths.
Face masks have been a contentious topic in Wyoming and across the U.S. But health officials have repeatedly said masks are an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 by stopping respiratory droplets from traveling between people.
The state’s Washington, D.C, delegation supported the governor’s action in a joint statement, as did the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the Wyoming Medical Society.
Here’s what the statewide order means for Wyoming residents:
Where are masks required?
You need a mask in pretty much any public place. That includes businesses, government buildings, medical facilities, public transit or taxi and rideshare services, as well as when entering or exiting a restaurant, bar or gym.
Where don’t I need one?
Masks are not required in private offices, at a table in a restaurant when properly distanced from other patrons, when actively exercising at a gym or when getting services involving the face, like dental work. Officials have also said that masks are not required when residents can socially distance outdoors, like when walking down the street.
Who has to wear them?
In short, pretty much anyone who isn’t younger than 12, though anyone older than 3 years old is encouraged to wear one. But there are some exemptions.
Which are?
Anyone with a medical or mental health condition or disability where a face mask would obstruct breathing or interfere with the illness or disability is not required to wear a mask, and doesn’t need to provide evidence of the exemption. Those who are hearing impaired and need to see someone’s mouth to communicate are also exempt from the order.
What counts as a ‘face covering’?
The health order defines a face covering as being made from cloth, fabric or a similar material without holes that covers the nose and mouth.
When does the requirement expire?
The order is effective Dec. 9 through Jan. 8.
Who decides to make the requirement?
Dr. Alexia Harrist signed the order, but Harrist has said she doesn’t make the decisions alone. Gordon’s office is part of the process, as is the Wyoming attorney general’s office.
What gives her the authority to do that?
Title 35, Chapter 1 of Wyoming State Statute authorizes the Wyoming state health officer to take measures to protect public health, including issuing public health orders.
How does this affect the other mask orders in the state?
The statewide order supersedes any mask mandates already passed by Wyoming counties.
Can counties pass variances to this order?
If the county’s health officer and Harrist approves the request, individual counties can pass variances to the statewide order. Those variances can be either less or more restrictive than the state’s order. Harrist can also consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis.
Have more questions about the mask mandate? Email us at editors@trib.com.
