Wyoming's two remaining public health orders extended through May

Wyoming's two remaining public health orders will remain at least through May, the health department announced Thursday.

One of those orders requires mask wearing and physical distancing at educational facilities. The other imposes limits on indoor gatherings greater than 500 people.

More than half of Wyoming's 48 K-12 school districts have been exempted from the order regarding educational facilities.

COVID-19 infections in Wyoming have plummeted since the surge this fall and winter. The state is averaging between 50 and 60 new infections each day — down from more than 1,000 new daily cases in November.

Vaccines are also widely available. The state began offering vaccines to all adult residents in late March. Monday, federal authorities said people 12 years and older can now receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Still, Wyoming is near the bottom in the U.S. for vaccine uptake. Just more than 29% of residents are fully inoculated against the virus, and about 35% have had at least one shot.

That puts the state in the bottom four in the nation for first shots and in the bottom 10 for full coverage, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Wyoming's public health orders will last through at least May 31.

