Hearings planned on fate of elk feedgrounds

Although feeding of wild ungulates persists in Wyoming, the practice has largely fallen off everywhere else. Elk feedgrounds are the repeated target of litigation and have been condemned by wildlife organizations, scientists and neighboring states concerned about the spread of chronic wasting disease. But supporters have included big-game outfitters and hunters who benefit from having more elk on the landscape, and cattle ranchers who don’t have to deal with more dispersed elk herds marauding their haystacks.

Edberg didn’t indicate whether the upcoming public review and management plan would be geared toward change.

“I think the goal is for us to listen to the public,” Edberg said, “see what we need for elk management and come up with a long-term management plan to address elk feedgrounds.”

There are two phases to the upcoming process, and it’s starting off with a series of virtual public meetings. They will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2; 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2; and 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Register at WGFD.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds, where there will also be instructions on commenting.