Sixty-six years after the last Japanese incarceration camp in the U.S. closed, questions remain.

How did the forcible relocation and internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans happen? Why did it occur? And why don’t we know more about a historical event that the government later admitted was the result of “race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership?”

The Heart Mountain Foundation wants to answer those questions.

The foundation oversees the interpretative facility at what was once Heart Mountain Relocation Center, the Japanese incarceration camp that existed from 1942 to 1946 midway between Cody and Powell. The nonprofit strives to educate people not only about the camp itself, but also the root causes of anti-Asian prejudice in the United States.

But the foundation’s leadership wants to go a step further.

After receiving an $188,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Heart Mountain Foundation virtually hosted two groups of 36 teachers from across the country over a two-week period this summer. Educators learned from leading experts and descendants of Japanese incarceration, Mountain West historians and tribal leaders from the region.

And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heart Mountain Foundation will host another round of workshops next summer, a rare occurrence as the National Endowment for the Humanities rarely awards grants two years in a row.

With the workshops, the Heart Mountain Foundation wants educators to walk away with knowledge of little-known histories and then share them with students across the U.S., raising awareness at a time of rising violence against Asian American communities.

“It’s not every day that we get to bring people from all over the nation out to Wyoming to talk about what makes our state unique and tell us stories, the good and the bad, both,” said Dakota Russell, the foundation’s executive director. “And so it’s really a major opportunity, not just for Heart Mountain, but for the state as well, to really showcase what we are doing out here to sort of advance the American history narrative.”

Seventh-grade ancient history teacher Bridgette Nielsen was thrilled to return to Green River’s Lincoln Middle School after participating in the Heart Mountain workshops this summer. She told her fellow educators about the immersive experience and encouraged them to visit Heart Mountain and participate in next year’s program.

Though a Wyoming native, Nielsen said she knew little about Heart Mountain until staff at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody encouraged her to visit. Now, Nielsen teaches her students how to spot bias and find reliable sources by using examples of government propaganda against Japanese Americans from World War II.

But most importantly, she’s made it a mission to get her students to love history by localizing it and making it tangible.

“When you can connect to your history (to a place) that’s so small and insignificant, we can see that we’re a part of something bigger,” she said.

She shared with her students the story of a local family, the Sunadas, who buried their family heirlooms and 14th-century Samurai swords when local authorities during World War II were looking for evidence of Japanese sympathizers. The items have never been found.

“As I was introducing archaeology just a couple of days ago, and artifacts, primary sources, and secondary sources, I took the time to tell (my students) about the Sunada family here in our town,” Nielsen said tearing up. “I told them, ‘Guys, wouldn’t it be so cool to find these ancient artifacts for this family?’ And my kids are so excited.”

The homesteaders of Wyoming and Montana are more than just a topic of interest for Tyson Emborg. They’re part of his family history.

The subject piqued his interest for a long time, but after walking through the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery a few decades ago, he connected the region’s history to Japanese American incarceration.

Two large sections of Japanese and Japanese American graves left him wondering: What happened to these communities in Wyoming? What’s the history?

That led him to the history of Heart Mountain.

Fast forward to 2021. Emborg, a longtime Sheridan educator and now a history and government teacher in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is the master teacher for the Heart Mountain workshops.

“This grant represents the first time the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has provided an educator workshop to not only Wyoming teachers, but a national audience,” Emborg said. “This is a significant development in teaching the complex history of not only the nation, but then delving down into Wyoming and Montana.”

That complex history extends beyond Heart Mountain. Emborg ties it other historical narratives: the Crow Nation that views Heart Mountain as a sacred site, the Shoshone irrigation project that was completed by incarcerated Japanese Americans, the Rock Springs massacre of Chinese immigrants in 1885, and more recently, the 14 Black UW football players who were booted off the team for asking to wear black armbands to protest racism.

“Not only do you have historical comparisons within the region,” he said. “You have constitutional comparisons that add a rich texture to the narrative of teaching Japanese American incarceration.”

To understand the treatment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Emborg believes teachers need to go back to immigration issues from 1790. This way of understanding, he said, provides teachers with a solid knowledge base of understanding the past and its relation to the present.

And by teaching historical events outside of the traditional chronological timeline, Emborg encourages educators to apply historical knowledge from different eras to the region, from the 1800s to the present.

“You won’t always be caught up in the contemporary whims of current climate or current crisis; instead, you’re putting it within the context of historical narratives,” he said.

Frank Abe’s father was only a teenager when he was forcibly removed from San Jose, California, and sent to Heart Mountain. As a young person, Abe wondered why more Japanese Americans didn’t resist the government’s forced incarceration. He later learned that there were many examples of resistance, but they were often ignored or silenced.

“Something was going on in the Japanese American community,” Abe said. “I needed to understand: Why ostracize and suppress this story in favor of the more popular story of valor on the battlefield?”

Abe, a journalist, writer and filmmaker, shared his knowledge of the resisters at the Heart Mountain workshops.

In his research, Abe found 63 incarcerated Japanese Americans broke the law and resisted the draft. But it was by breaking the law they were able to bring a case to the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne in 1944. Many of the young men were willing to go to war, Abe pointed out, but only after the government restored their rights and freed their families from Heart Mountain.

That didn’t happen, though. The young men received a prison sentence of three years and two months. But, Abe likes to say, those 63 young men fought on their own battlefield.

His research and work, however, weren’t always accepted. When Abe released his documentary “Conscience and the Constitution” 20 years ago, the old leadership at Heart Mountain refused to show his film.

The subject of draft resistance, the refusal to answer a government loyalty questionnaire in camp, and the subject of renouncing U.S. citizenship were all considered taboo. But thankfully, Abe said that’s changed.

The things that haven’t changed, however, are violence and racism against Asian Americans.

“We saw a pandemic-era president who dog whistled ‘Chinavirus’ and ‘Kung Flu,’ which was received by some as permission to kick and punch Asian Americans on the street,” Abe said.

But Abe says he is glad that more honest narratives are emerging now, and the National Endowment For the Humanities workshops are playing an essential part in critically examining history for clues to look for in the present.

“The only thing that can bind us together, I think, is empathy,” he said.

Kyle Norwood knew little about Japanese incarceration during WWII. The scant information he did have was through textbooks but, he admitted, that’s nowhere near enough.

Norwood, a veteran educator who teaches history and government at Grapevine High School in northeast Texas, is a huge proponent of traveling to different sites to learn about regional history. He’s taken part in other initiatives launched by the National Endowment for the Humanities, so when he had the opportunity to attend the Heart Mountain workshops, he jumped at the chance.

The experience broadened his understanding of history.

In the past, when Norwood taught about the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Japanese American activism didn’t come to mind. He educated students on Dr. Martin Luther King, the Latino movement, women’s rights and the American Indian movement.

“The things that I picked up during (the workshops) was the activism of Japanese Americans,” Norwood said. “There’s so much we link from that experience in WWII to activism in the 1960s. For example, Frank Emi was a Japanese American activist in the ‘60s who was one of the resisters ... never heard of him.”

This upcoming school year, however, he’s excited to share with his students more information about the Japanese American experience

“We’re going to sort of link it back,” he said. “When we get to the ‘60s, it’s sort of a reminder. Let’s go back to the WWII experience and see the connection from WWII to what now activists like Frank Emi are saying about civil rights.”

Norwood doesn’t see his job as telling students what to think. Still, he is responsible for developing critical thinking skills.

But Norwood wants to right the wrongs of the past. He believes that by teaching students about an obscure and dark chapter in American history, he can give them the tools to draw conclusions for themselves.

“Yes, this is a Japanese American story,” he said. “But it’s also an American story. And what is an American, right? We’re all Americans.”

