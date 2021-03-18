Heart Mountain looks to educate after a year of deadly attacks on the Asian community

Whether it be against Asian Americans, Black people or the Latino community, racial discrimination issues don't remain frozen in time. For a long time, Americans kept quiet about incarceration camps. It took until the 1980s for the U.S. government to acknowledge Japanese incarceration and redress a racist chapter in its history, according to Russell.

"I think the thing that we have seen over and over is that if you don't deal with these issues, they continue to lay under the surface," Russell said. "It only takes a new crisis to bring them up to the forefront again."

But Heart Mountain still stands today to bring issues like discrimination and social justice to the forefront and is still open for in-person visits and virtual ones.

"At Heart Mountain, what we try and do is talk about it and enter into a dialogue about it so that people understand that this is not the sort of thing that the past is the past," he said. "This is the past that's still affecting us in the present and will be issues that we're wrestling with into the future unless we figure out ways to deal with them."

Newlin believes simple acts like going out to eat at your favorite Asian restaurant are steps in the right direction. If you're consuming the culture, you're more likely to build a rapport with someone different from you.