Heavy airtankers used to quell the Mullen Fire as it grows and stays "very active"

The fire traveled back through the North Platte and Laramie River Valleys overnight on Tuesday, authorities reported. Winds out of the west brought heavy smoke into Laramie and Cheyenne on Tuesday too.

Over 1,100 firefighters and personnel are working to quell the wildfire, which has burned 166,588 acres. It is 14% contained.

The persistence of low humidity and warm temperatures early this week have created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread. Though authorities expect these conditions to continue through Friday, relief from cooler temperature and precipitation could arrive this weekend.

A red flag warning was in effect on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mullen Fire began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. It spread quickly thanks to the landscape’s rugged terrain and abundance of beetle-killed trees. Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused, but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire crossed Wyoming’s border last week, spreading into Colorado.

Though the fire remains "very active" in certain areas, the southern reaches of the blaze are under control, according to Wallace, the operations section chief. This progress has allowed authorities to reduce the number of firefighters and resources dedicated to the area in recent days.

