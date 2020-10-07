Heavy airtankers used to quell the Mullen Fire as it grows and stays "very active"

A new crew entered a second full day fighting the Mullen Fire with plans to use heavy airtankers in southeastern Wyoming.
The airtankers, which firefighters plan to use around Albany on Wednesday, can apply a retardant to the fire, according to the fire operations team. The move marks the latest effort in a nearly three-week fight to suppress a blaze that has engulfed much of Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie.
The Southern Area Blue Team assumed command of the fire from the Rocky Mountain Blue Team on Tuesday. The new group, which is designated as a “type one” team, comes equipped with additional technology and skills to battle what has become one of Wyoming’s largest fires in recent history.
John Wallace, the operations section chief, called the crews' first full day on Tuesday a "long, busy day," during a virtual conference in the evening. Fire moved in and around both sides of Albany on Tuesday, coughing up large columns of smoke. But because the blaze traveled out of the mountains and into the grasslands, crews can start employing airtankers to fight the fire early Wednesday morning, Wallace said.
"The airtankers will try to pick the fire up as it comes out into the grass," Wallace explained. "Typically, that's a place where the air tankers are incredibly effective."
The fire traveled back through the North Platte and Laramie River Valleys overnight on Tuesday, authorities reported. Winds out of the west brought heavy smoke into Laramie and Cheyenne on Tuesday too.
Over 1,100 firefighters and personnel are working to quell the wildfire, which has burned 166,588 acres. It is 14% contained.
The persistence of low humidity and warm temperatures early this week have created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread. Though authorities expect these conditions to continue through Friday, relief from cooler temperature and precipitation could arrive this weekend.
A red flag warning was in effect on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Mullen Fire began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. It spread quickly thanks to the landscape’s rugged terrain and abundance of beetle-killed trees. Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused, but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire crossed Wyoming’s border last week, spreading into Colorado.
Though the fire remains "very active" in certain areas, the southern reaches of the blaze are under control, according to Wallace, the operations section chief. This progress has allowed authorities to reduce the number of firefighters and resources dedicated to the area in recent days.
