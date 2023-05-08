Storms anticipated to come through on Wednesday and Thursday could bring heavy rain and a marginal increase in chances of flash flooding in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

“Storms are going to be capable of producing heavy rainfall,” the Cheyenne office said in a statement on Facebook. “The ground could probably take a lot of rain right now, but areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall stand the risk of experiencing flash flooding.”

The National Weather Service will have updates in forecast as the week moves on.

In April, the agency warned that after an unusually cold and snowy winter, much of Wyoming faces a higher-than-normal risk of flooding.

Later accumulation of snowpack and earlier melt means more meltwater will be in the state’s rivers and streams.

“If there is already a snowpack on the ground and you have rainfall on your winter snowpack in the springtime, now you’re releasing a lot more liquid water into the watershed, which can then lead to flash flooding or river flooding,” DiLiberto told the Star-Tribune last month.

That combination of events, rain on top of un-melted snow, caused the Yellowstone flood last June. The flood washed away roads and bridges, devastating communities and forcing the park to evacuate and close.

In the event of flooding, it’s important to remember not to drive into floodwater.