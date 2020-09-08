Heavy snow causes road closures, power outages in Wyoming

A heavy, wet snow fell over large parts of Wyoming on Tuesday as an unseasonably cold storm slammed the state.

Road closures and power outages were reported around the state. Here is the latest:

Highway closures

Blowing snow, icy roads and limited visibility have led to highway closures around the state. Here are the latest:

Interstate 80 is closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins and between Rock Springs and Evanston;

U.S. Highway 20/26 is closed west of Casper to Moneta;

State Highway 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap;

Outer Drive in Casper;

U.S. Highway 30 between Cheyenne and Rawlins;

U.S. Highway 287 between Laramie and Muddy Gap;

Wyoming Highway 28 between Farson and South Pass City;

U.S. Highway 191 between Rock Springs and Farson.

Interstate 25 remains open, though icy conditions have been reported.

Casper schools are open today, but bus service is running about 20 minutes behind.

Power outages

Heavy snow can often damage trees and power lines. Casper Fire-EMS said firefighters had been responding to a number of call related to downed power lines.