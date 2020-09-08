Heavy snow causes road closures, power outages in Wyoming

A heavy, wet snow fell over large parts of Wyoming on Tuesday as an unseasonably cold storm slammed the state.
Road closures and power outages were reported around the state. Here is the latest:
Highway closures
Blowing snow, icy roads and limited visibility have led to highway closures around the state. Here are the latest:
- Interstate 80 is closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins and between Rock Springs and Evanston;
- U.S. Highway 20/26 is closed west of Casper to Moneta;
- State Highway 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap;
- Outer Drive in Casper;
- U.S. Highway 30 between Cheyenne and Rawlins;
- U.S. Highway 287 between Laramie and Muddy Gap;
- Wyoming Highway 28 between Farson and South Pass City;
- U.S. Highway 191 between Rock Springs and Farson.
Interstate 25 remains open, though icy conditions have been reported.
Casper schools are open today, but bus service is running about 20 minutes behind.
This is wet and heavy snow with ice in it. Take extra time this morning cleaning your vehicle - including all windows and lights - and that heavy pile on top. I certainly wouldn't want a heavy pile of snow flying into my windshield!. I'll be cleaning my truck again before work. pic.twitter.com/0aoSO9ovDf— Jeff Goetz (@D2PIO) September 8, 2020
Power outages
Heavy snow can often damage trees and power lines. Casper Fire-EMS said firefighters had been responding to a number of call related to downed power lines.
As of 7 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power was reporting 260 outages in Wyoming affecting 7,865 customers.
The outages include:
- 5,113 customers in the Rock Springs/Green River area;
- 624 in Kemmerer;
- 320 in Casper;
- 242 in Douglas;
- 292 in Lander;
- 360 in Guernsey.
Authorities say people should assume all downed lines are energized and dangerous.
Snow and wind
Between 4 and 8 inches of snow were forecast to fall over Casper with higher amounts on Casper Mountain. Gusty winds reaching as high as 26 mph were also expected.
❄️❄️❄️2 inches of snow at NWS Riverton so far. Snow has spread across much of the forecast area. If heading out overnight, be sure to check road conditions before you go! https://t.co/XwsVoTetAK #wywx pic.twitter.com/mp1GcmlvCx— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 8, 2020
The storm began moving into Wyoming on Monday afternoon, starting with cooler temperature and rain. By Monday evening, snow was falling over parts of the state.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
