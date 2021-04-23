Helicopter service gets permit despite criticism

JACKSON — Jackson Hole Airport Board President John Eastman showed Tony Chambers a map of where he said he’d fly his helicopter alongside overlain lines that displayed where he actually flew.

Clear as can be, the web of promised and actual flight tracks differed dramatically, with lines from a GPS device mounted onto Chamber’s red Robinson R-44 helicopter painted all over eastern skies of Grand Teton National Park.

Eastman wasn’t happy about it.

“I’m not sure, Tony, what you were thinking,” he told Wind River Air’s owner at a Wednesday morning meeting. “This isn’t behavior that is anywhere near consistent with what you told this community, this board and our park partners that you were going to do. It shows that the majority of the air tours are inside the park boundaries, and they’re under 2,000 feet.”

Wind River Air’s track record through its first year of operations was “just not acceptable,” and showed what Eastman called “bad faith” and “indifference.”

“You have put yourself and Wind River Air in a really compromising position,” the airport board president said. “I am putting you on notice that continued, verified overflights of the park, we are not going to wait another year to address this.”