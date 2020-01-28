Help Wyoming communities tell their own stories

This is just the start of Chris' work, but we believe these sorts of stories are important to accurately reflecting the communities on the reservation.

Why did the Star-Tribune take on this project?

We felt like this was an opportunity we couldn't pass up. The Star-Tribune's mission is to cover the entire Equality State, and the Wind River Reservation is a big part of Wyoming, both in terms of size and culture.

The stories of Indian Country tend to be told by journalists who parachute in from big cities, spend a few days reporting and then craft overly simplistic narratives that give many readers an inaccurate sense of tribal life. By staffing a full-time reporter in Riverton whose sole focus is writing about the reservation, we are putting a Wyoming community back in control of its own story and helping other Wyomingites better understand the lives of their neighbors.

Why should I contribute?

If you live on the reservation, the work the Star-Tribune does will directly benefit you. When you have a reporter from the statewide newspaper keeping an eye on your community, you have a way to hold people in power accountable and make your voice heard.