Herbicide runoff blamed for fish deaths

LARAMIE (WNE) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has determined that an herbicide, probably washed into Spring Creek through a storm drain, was the likely culprit in the deaths of several dozen fish in late May.

The department received a report on May 26 from a local resident regarding dead brown trout in the creek near 15th Street, said spokesperson Robin Kepple.

Fisheries biologist Steve Gale observed numerous dead trout of multiple size classes in the stretch of creek between 15th and Eighth streets. No other fish species were killed, but brown trout are the most abundant species in the creek.

Gale collected about 20 fish and took them to the department’s Wildlife Forensic Fish Health Laboratory, which is housed at the Game and Fish facility on Adams Street.

Fish Health Program Coordinator Brandon Taro said all the fish sent to the lab had enlarged livers, which indicates liver damage caused by some types of herbicides.

“We’re not able to pinpoint the exact cause, but everything is consistent with an herbicide poisoning,” he said.

