Here's a list of Casper-area churches that are offering online services

Below is a list of Casper-area churches that are offering either online services or sermons during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

If you would like to be included in this list, call 307-266-0569 or email Sean Johnson at sean.johnson@trib.com.

Click on the church name to visit their website or Facebook page, or click the links to the right to find sermons livestreamed or posted online.

Church name Phone Links Service times
Boyd Avenue Baptist Church 307-261-9896
Calvary Baptist Church 307-266-5417
Casper Faith Assembly of God 307-265-9121
Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church 812-327-5296
Christ United Methodist Church 307-234-6371
Christian Church of Casper 307-473-8584
City Park Church FKA: First Baptist Church 307-234-6946
College Heights Baptist Church 307-224-4104
Cornerstone Evangelical Freee Church 307-265-6363
Faith Bible Chapel 307-237-8324
First United Methodist Church 307-234-9385
Grace Bible Baptist Church 307-265-1339
Highland Park Community Church 307-265-4073
  • Maundy Thursday 6:30 p.m.
  • Good Friday 6:30 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday 9 & 10:45 a.m.
Hilltop Baptist Church 307-265-6540
Liberty Baptist Church 307-237-1454
Lighthouse Baptist Church 307-234-5834
Mount Hope Lutheran Church 307-234-8428
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 307-237-9087
Paradise Valley Christian Church 307-234-2623
Restoration Church 307-235-9100
Sovereign Grace Church 307-473-2434
St. Mark's Episcopal Church 307-234-0831
St. Patrick's Catholic Church 307-235-5535
The Fort Ministry 307-234-3678
Trinity Lutheran Church 307-234-0568
Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper 307-266-3350
WindCity Church 307-315-1593
