Hi, Felicia: Internet-famous grizzly returns to old stomping grounds

The internet-famous mother grizzly whose affinity for the highway compelled wildlife managers to step in last summer, giving rise to calls on social media to #SaveFelicia, has returned to her old stomping ground.

Accompanied by her two cubs, which both survived to become yearlings, the bear — known as Felicia to her fans and grizzly 863 to officials — frequents Togwotee Pass, a winding stretch of 55-mile-per-hour highway east of Grand Teton National Park. And where the trio goes, traffic jams follow.

Too-big-to-miss electronic signs posted along the pass warn drivers not to stop on the side of the road to look at bears. A lot of people do it anyway. Some, against officials’ guidance (and often in violation of federal law), leave their cars to get a closer look.

Felicia and her cubs grazed so close to the highway and could be seen so frequently last June that wildlife managers, worried the bears’ popularity would cause a car accident or a mauling, began using loud noises and projectiles to “haze” them away from the public.

“It’s not that we don’t want people to see her. But we need her to stay a safe distance away from the road, and we need people to use pullouts,” said Hilary Cooley, the grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency responsible for managing grizzly bears and other endangered species.

The hazing kind of worked.

Two weeks of intensive intervention taught the grizzly to avoid humans and keep her distance from the road. Intermittent efforts throughout the summer seemed to reinforce those new habits. Fears that she would become separated from her cubs, or act rashly and die, didn’t materialize. But there was also the risk that the changes wouldn’t stick.

When Felicia returned to Togwotee Pass this spring, the Fish and Wildlife Service resumed some hazing. The bear and her cubs remained farther, however, than they’d been the year before.

“She’s not quite as visible, as long,” Cooley said. “She’s using other areas as well. And I think that’s different from last year.”

Hazing probably had some effect, according to Cooley. The yearlings’ age is another factor. Grizzlies like Felicia are thought to linger near roads to protect their cubs from male bears and other threats in the backcountry.

Neither of the cubs from Felicia’s first litter reached adulthood. She lost the first to a male bear shortly after leaving the den. The other disappeared after that season.

“She’s had kind of a tough time raising cubs,” said Tom Mangelsen, a wildlife photographer who has followed Felicia for years.

Her yearlings have now lived longer than either of her first two cubs. They’ve grown big enough that wildlife managers suspect she no longer feels as vulnerable.

Felicia’s fans weren’t thrilled about the hazing. Many wanted officials to target the human transgressors, not the bear — though the assortment of involved agencies complicated that enforcement.

The road is under the jurisdiction of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. It’s in Bridger-Teton National Forest, managed by the U.S. Forest Service. When there’s an issue with an animal, the Forest Service calls in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. If the animal is endangered, the Fish and Wildlife Service also has to intervene.

Felicia’s fans wanted a dedicated “bear ambassador” hired to wrangle the public. Some were even willing to help fund the position. But a year ago, aside from hazing and telling passersby to cooperate, the Fish and Wildlife Service said there wasn’t much it could do.

The agency has since created several new roles focused on bear education and conflict prevention. Its new hire in Jackson may devote weeks at a time to Togwotee Pass. The Highway Patrol, meanwhile, has also increased its presence.

Hazing didn’t spark last summer’s outcry, though. That was a reaction to what the Fish and Wildlife Service said it might do if hazing failed. Relocation was an option. And euthanasia was a possibility.

Felicia’s fans were furious. The danger on Togwotee Pass, they argued, wasn’t a bear issue. It was a people issue.

“There is absolutely no reason to euthanize (or even relocate) this federally protected bear or her cubs,” read a Change.org petition that racked up more than 70,000 signatures in a matter of days.

The Fish and Wildlife Service quickly clarified that it wouldn’t relocate the grizzly unless it had to, and it viewed euthanasia as a last resort. The agency is less concerned about her behavior this year and currently has no plans to relocate or euthanize her.

“I’m glad she’s still alive,” Mangelsen said. “I’m glad she still has the cubs. She’s a really beautiful bear and is teaching the cubs to be like her, and we need to protect that kind of genetic makeup, because they’re important to the ecosystem. Important for people to be able to see.”