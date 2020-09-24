High winds drive southern Wyoming's Mullen Fire to 19,500 acres

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph helped spread a wildfire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest on Thursday.

The Mullen Fire has now charred roughly 19,500 acres of southern Wyoming wilderness.

Workers cut power to some evacuated areas -- including the communities of Keystone, Lake Creek and Rob Roy Reservoir -- for the safety of firefighters, officials said in a Thursday afternoon update.

Fire activity is expected to remain high on Friday and into Saturday due to the wind.

Aircraft are assisting roughly 370 personnel on the ground in battling the fire, which ignited Thursday. While crews are working diligently to protect property in the area, they will move locations if weather and fire conditions become unsafe, fire officials said in a statement.

Smoke from the fire was affecting visibility in southern Wyoming, with reports of ash falling over Laramie, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by humans.

