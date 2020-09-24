 Skip to main content
High winds drive southern Wyoming's Mullen Fire to 19,500 acres
breaking

High winds drive southern Wyoming's Mullen Fire to 19,500 acres

Mullen Fire

The aftermath of the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest is seen Monday. The fired had only been 2% contained as of Monday morning.

 Jerod Delay, USFS

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph helped spread a wildfire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest on Thursday.

The Mullen Fire has now charred roughly 19,500 acres of southern Wyoming wilderness. 

Workers cut power to some evacuated areas -- including the communities of Keystone, Lake Creek and Rob Roy Reservoir -- for the safety of firefighters, officials said in a Thursday afternoon update.

Fire activity is expected to remain high on Friday and into Saturday due to the wind.

Aircraft are assisting roughly 370 personnel on the ground in battling the fire, which ignited Thursday. While crews are working diligently to protect property in the area, they will move locations if weather and fire conditions become unsafe, fire officials said in a statement. 

Smoke from the fire was affecting visibility in southern Wyoming, with reports of ash falling over Laramie, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by humans.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

