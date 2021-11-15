High winds makes travel difficult across parts of Wyoming

Gusts topped out this weekend at more than 60 mph in parts of the state including Riverton and Cody, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in Casper reached nearly 50 mph.

Due to the high winds, parts of Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie were closed Sunday evening to light and high-profile vehicles such as campers. A similar closure was in place on U.S. Highway 287 from Laramie to Walcott.

The high winds were expected to again make travel difficult for light and high-profile vehicles today. The weather service forecasts winds in excess of 65 mph on Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and between the I-80 Summit and Vedauwoo. High winds were also expected along Interstate 25 from the Colorado border to Wheatland.

High wind warnings were in effect for large portions of the state including Natrona, Laramie, Albany and Fremont counties.

The gusty weather arrived after a period of relatively mild fall conditions. A cold front is expected to move into the area by Tuesday, dropping overnight temperatures into the 20s, according to the weather service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0