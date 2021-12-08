High winds prompt interstate closures to high-profile vehicles in Wyoming

Star-Tribune staff
Two large sections of Interstate 25 closed to light and high-profile vehicles on Wednesday amid winds that topped out at over 70 mph.
The closures affected a stretch of highway between Buffalo and Douglas and between Cheyenne and Wheatland.
The same type of closure was in effect from Elk Mountain to Laramie on Interstate 80.
A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Natrona, Converse, Platte, Laramie and Albany counties.
Snow is forecast to begin falling in Wyoming late Wednesday through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Casper is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches of snow.
