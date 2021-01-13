 Skip to main content
High winds slam Wyoming, causing interstate closures to high-profile vehicles
High winds slam Wyoming, causing interstate closures to high-profile vehicles

  Updated
Interstate 25 crash

A crash occurred amid windy conditions on Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

High winds battered Wyoming on Wednesday, creating dangerous travel conditions for light and high-profile vehicles on interstates 25 and 80, the National Weather Service reported. 

Much of the state was under a high wind warning, with gusts forecast to top out at 80 mph in wind prone areas and 70 mph elsewhere, according to the weather service. 

Interstate 25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Buffalo, where the highway ends, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

The same type of closure was in effect on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie. 

In southern Wyoming, winds have already been recorded at 74 mph near Chugwater and 69 mph near F.E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne.

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

