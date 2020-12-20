High winds wrack Wyoming, cause crashes and closures

High winds slammed Wyoming on Sunday, with gusts in the southeastern part of the state topping out at more than 90 mph.
One National Weather Service gauge recorded a gust of 91 mph in a rural area southwest of Cheyenne. Other top wind speeds in southeastern Wyoming, according to the weather service, included:
- 81 mph near Arlington;
- 67 mph near Elk Mountain;
- 64 mph near Rock River; and
- 64 mph near Chugwater.
The high winds prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper to light, high-profile vehicles due to extreme blow-over risk. A section of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Elk Mountain was closed to high-profile vehicles for the same reason.
The department reported multiple crashes this weekend, and shared a photo on its Twitter account of a semi-truck flipped on its side on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne.
I-80 btw. Chey & Walcott Jct, I-25 btw. Chey & Wheatland & US 30/287 N of Laramie are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong winds & extreme blow-over risk.— WYDOT District 1 (@wydot1) December 20, 2020
Lots of crashes yesterday & overnight - don't become part of the stats! Pull aside & save your ride #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/bEHruc4Ik3
A high-wind warning was in effect for much of the state through 10 p.m. Sunday.
